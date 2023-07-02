Man in wheelchair shot multiple times in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

Digital Brief: July 1, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a male in a wheelchair was shot multiple times early Sunday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. near 8th and Spring Garden streets in North Philadelphia.

Police said the man, who is in his 50s, was transported by medics to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

So far, there are no arrests.