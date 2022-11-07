North Philadelphia shooting leaves man hospitalized: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In North Philadelphia, police say a 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of French Street at around 6:30 p.m.

At least 18 shell casings from a rifle were marked by police on the road. Several houses were hit by gunfire.

Police say the victim might have been ambushed as he got out of his vehicle.

The victim is in the hospital and said to be extremely critical.