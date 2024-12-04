Argument over trash might've led to shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

Police investigating shooting that might've started as argument between neighbors over trash

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that may have stemmed from an argument between neighbors over the placement of trash on the curb.

Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, officers were called to the 2900 block of North Hicks Street, near Indiana Avenue, where they found a 30-year-old man shot twice in the torso and leg.

The man is currently recovering at Temple University Hospital where he's listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting started as an argument between the man and a mother and her 17-year-old son over the placement of trash on the curb.

Detectives are trying to determine whether the shooting was justified because prior to the shooting, they believe the man was potentially being aggressive and threatening the mother and son with a screwdriver.

Investigators are working to figure out whether the mother or her son fired the shots.

According to police, two guns were recovered at the scene.

Officers said they came out earlier in the day to deal with the same issue with the same people, but were able to defuse the situation at the time before it escalated later that night.