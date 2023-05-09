3-year-old injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy was among three people shot in North Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North Gratz Street just before 9:30 p.m.

The 3-year-old was shot in the arm, police said. A 34-year-old woman was hit in the hip and a 30-year-old man was shot in the hand. Police said they were all placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Authorities said the 34-year-old woman is the mother of the 3-year-old.

The victims told police the shooters drove up and fired while they were sitting outside. It's unknown if they were the intended target.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.