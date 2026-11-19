Four adults are in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

The quadruple shooting happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

According to police, three men and a woman were shot and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

CBS News Philadelphia

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department's tip line at 215-686-8477.

The shooting is one of three police are investigating Thursday night. Police said a 14-year-old was killed in a double shooting in Kensington, and a man was critically wounded after he was shot in Northeast Philadelphia and went to a nearby Wawa for help.