A 14-year-old boy was killed in a double shooting in Kensington on Thursday that police say could be connected to the shooting of another teen in the same neighborhood earlier this week.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the teen victim was shot in the chest in the 2000 block of Orleans Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. The teen ran about two blocks and collapsed in the 3000 block of Coral Street, Small said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died.

Small said a 34-year-old woman was also shot on the same block of Orleans Street and is in critical condition at the hospital. It's unclear if the victims knew each other, but the woman lived on the block, he said.

The shooting comes two days after 15-year-old Treyvon Frazier was critically injured in a shooting in the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue, about a block away from Thursday's crime scenes, Small said

"It's possible that Tuesday and today's shooting are related," Small said. "Detectives will look into that angle."

Small said detectives have leads on who committed the Frankford Avenue shooting Tuesday.

Police found ballistic evidence on the 2000 block of Orleans Street and blood on the 3000 block of Coral Street, according to Small.

Small said a red sedan was involved in the shooting and was later found nearby in the 2900 block of Martha Street with several bullet holes. The car is being held as part of the shooting investigation.

At least three minors with the teen victim have been taken in for questioning as witnesses, Small said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.