North Philadelphia double homicide victims identified as police investigate multiple weekend shootings

Two men who died after a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia over the weekend were identified by police Wednesday.

Police said the two victims of the June 21 shooting were 20-year-old Kenay Dejesus-Sanchez of Puerto Rico and Jayden Miguel Montalvo of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near 5th and Westmoreland streets. Dejesus-Sanchez was found on the street by police and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he later died. Montalvo was taken to another hospital, where police say he died from his injuries a short time later.

Two other male victims hit by gunfire were taken to the hospital in private vehicles and are currently in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The incident was one of multiple shootings police are investigating from the weekend, several of which were fatal.

Police said 27-year-old Jumayah Winfield died two days after she was shot while riding in a car on Saturday, June 20. According to police, Winfield was being driven home around 2:30 a.m. when a sedan pulled up next to the car.

After Winfield's driver and a passenger in the sedan briefly interacted, police said someone in the sedan opened fire and shot Winfield in the eye. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was also shot in the shoulder.

The driver was able to make it to Temple University Hospital, where Winfield was initially placed in critical condition before she died on June 22. The driver is stable, police said.

In Hunting Park, a 45-year-old man was fatally shot on the 3700 block of North 2nd Street on Saturday night, and an 18-year-old was shot in the leg on Sunday, but managed to walk to a nearby hospital for treatment.

And on Friday, an Uber driver was shot during what officials said appeared to be an attempted robbery in the city's Fairmount neighborhood. The 38-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder and hospitalized in stable condition.