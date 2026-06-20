Philadelphia rideshare driver shot after 2 armed men tried to rob her, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for two men after a driver for a ride-hailing app was shot in an attempted robbery early Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Poplar Street in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman, was waiting for a passenger when a man tapped a handgun on the driver-side window of her vehicle, police say.

Police said no words were spoken before the woman hit the gas and tried to drive away. As the car began moving, the gunman fired a shot through the window, hitting the driver in the shoulder.

A black Volkswagen SUV at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia on June 20, 2026. CBS News Philadelphia

The gunman and the other suspect then ran westbound toward 29th Street, while the driver drove in the opposite direction and was able to wait for emergency responders.

The driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition with a gunshot wound in her left shoulder.

Police described the suspects as two men in their late teens or early 20s wearing all-black clothing and masks.

A black Volkswagen SUV with damage to the driver's side window was pulled over at the crime scene on Saturday morning.