3 dead as Philadelphia police investigate multiple fatal weekend shootings

Police in Philadelphia are investigating multiple shootings that happened in the city Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Two people died and two others were wounded in a shooting near 5th and Westmoreland streets in North Philadelphia just before 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Two men were rushed to area hospitals and died from their injuries. Two other men went to the hospital in private cars and are listed in stable condition, according to police.

After receiving calls about a shooting inside a park, police found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Saturday in Hunting Park. The man was found on the 3700 block of North 2nd Street and died at the scene, police said.

A person with a gunshot wound also walked into Temple University Hospital around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The 18-year-old man, who was shot in the leg, said he could not remember the location of the shooting, according to police.

Police say they are investigating all three incidents and have not made arrests in connection with any of them as of Sunday morning.

The shootings come after an Uber driver was shot in an apparent attempted robbery Friday night in the city's Fairmount neighborhood. The driver was listed in stable condition at the hospital, according to police.