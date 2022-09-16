North Philadelphia music teacher leaving ever-lasting imprint on students: "To teach is a gift"

Hispanic Heritage Month: Local music teacher is doing more than teaching her students Latin songs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Music is an integral part of Hispanic culture and as we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month we're spotlighting a local performer and music teacher who's doing more than teaching her students Latin lyrics and songs.

"It's not a job or chore to come to class, you're coming to see your friend, your best friend," a student said.

There's always one teacher whose lessons and love for what they do never leave us and for so many students and even faculty, who've been fortunate to find someone like Suzette Ortiz.

As the artistic director at Alma Music School in North Philadelphia, Ortiz cultivates her students' Latin roots through rhythm and passion. She's described as a walking encyclopedia of Latin jazz, but some students call her something different because of the differences she's made in their lives.

"I have something they gave me that says "Mom" not only I was their music teacher, I became their mother," Ortiz said. "To teach is a gift."

She's a performer, composer, and musical instructor. She plays more than five instruments and at 5 years old it would have been no surprise she's here behind the piano.

But, it was a surprise injury that brought her into teaching.

"I was 21 and I lost purpose, but I'm glad that happened. It taught me what the purpose in life means," Ortiz said. "It's not about me. When we have this talent, it's for us to share to try to make a difference."