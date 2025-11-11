Watch CBS News
Fire damages rowhome in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

A fire that damaged a rowhome and briefly spread to a neighboring home was brought under control in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Erie Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The home was charred on the second floor and firefighters could be seen on the roof. Flames were briefly visible on the roof of the neighboring home as well.

chopper-10th-and-erie-ave-fire-111125-frame-5827.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The blaze was brought under control around 6:20 a.m.

There's no word on if anyone was injured as a result of this fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

