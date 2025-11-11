Fire damages rowhome in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

A fire that damaged a rowhome and briefly spread to a neighboring home was brought under control in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Erie Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The home was charred on the second floor and firefighters could be seen on the roof. Flames were briefly visible on the roof of the neighboring home as well.

The blaze was brought under control around 6:20 a.m.

There's no word on if anyone was injured as a result of this fire, and the cause is still under investigation.