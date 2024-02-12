2 officers injured in North Philadelphia crash, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two police officers were injured after a crash in North Philadelphia on Monday night, authorities said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 16th and Norris Streets.

Police said the two officers were responding to an assignment when their vehicle was struck by another car. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries.

The officers are expected to be treated and released, police said.

No civilians were injured in the crash, police said.