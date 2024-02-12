Watch CBS News

Digital Brief: February, 12, 2024

The bomb squad and ATF are investigating after they say a man detonated a device in West Philadelphia, a new porch pirating law goes into effect, and tracking a storm expected to hit the area Tuesday. Janelle Burrell has your Monday Digital Brief.
