Over 1,000 customers in Norristown, Plymouth Township under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory was issued for residents in parts of Norristown and Plymouth Township because of an equipment failure and loss of pressure, Pennsylvania American Water said Monday.

The order was issued on July 6 at 4 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

Pennsylvania American Water said the order impacts 1,069 of its customers in Montgomery County. The map below outlines the affected area and includes areas around Fairfield Road, Jefferson Street, Volpe Road, Penn Road, Regatta Circle, Plymouth Boulevard, Boyer Boulevard, Northview Boulevard and the Plymouth Flats Apartments.

Map of area impacted by boil water advisory in Norristown, Plymouth Township Pennsylvania American Water

The alert was issued after PAW said there was a "loss of positive pressure in the distribution system due to an equipment failure." According to the company, a loss of positive pressure signals conditions that could allow contaminants to enter its water distribution system "through backflow by back pressure or back siphonage."

Residents should use bottled or boiled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, food prep and teeth brushing.

Un-boiled water could contain disease-causing organisms, according to PAW, and could cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches if consumed. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are at the greatest risk of getting sick if they drink water before it is boiled.