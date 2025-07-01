35 people charged in "dismantling" of Norristown drug rings that flooded Montco with crack cocaine, DA says

July 4 events proceeding as scheduled in Philadelphia despite DC33 strike | Digital Brief

Thirty-five people were criminally charged Tuesday after a monthslong investigative operation targeting the drug market in Norristown, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a news release.

Hundreds of pages of court documents show how "Operation Cocaine Goldmine" used wiretaps, confidential informants, controlled buys and other surveillance to track three drug trafficking organizations in Norristown — the county seat — from late 2024 to June 2025.

Steele said the investigation took place as opioid and fentanyl use declined, but "cocaine and crack cocaine...[experienced] a resurgence, in part due to the dramatic decline in wholesale cocaine prices."

As bulk traffickers, mid-level suppliers, and street-level dealers were able to get easier access to large quantities of the drug due to the price shifts, county detectives worked with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, FBI, DEA and Norristown police on targeting networks operating in Norristown.

Steele said the investigation has helped identify "intertwined networks of individuals who are most responsible for the trafficking of bulk quantities of cocaine into Montgomery County."

The documents show some dealers were also involved in the illicit dealing of prescription drugs, like Klonopin and Percocet.

Seven pounds of powder and crack cocaine, over $138,000 cash and 17 guns were seized during the operation.

Steele said the operation and other recent arrests in shootings are "a concerted effort to rid Norristown of this criminal element that will not be tolerated in our county seat. I want to thank our state and federal partners for their ongoing assistance, especially the Attorney General's Office."

Alleged ringleaders identified and charged

Steele's office identified these five people as the alleged ringleaders of the three drug networks:

· Terrell Bailey, 50, of Norristown

· Jerome Berry, 32, of Norristown

· Malik Noel, 49, of Philadelphia

· Oscar Gordon, 37, of Norristown

· Donta Wells, 40, of Norristown

All of those five have been arrested and charged. Warrants have been issued for seven other people: Denise Baird, Darnell Cotton, Tyya Griffin, Tyleek Lee, Michael Taylor, Curtis Thomas and Cori Wagner.