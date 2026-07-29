A South Jersey woman went missing 3 years ago. Her family is still searching for answers.

Another year has slipped by, and there's still no word from a Camden County, New Jersey, woman who vanished.

It's been three years since family and friends last saw Norma Yates, who lived on a Winslow Township farm.

Yates' daughter, Nichole Ennis, was weeks away from giving birth when she last saw her mother in 2023.

"Within the first few hours of recognizing Norma wasn't where she was supposed to be — in the trailer, in the camper, on the farm — we became very concerned very quickly," Ennis said.

Yates suddenly was nowhere to be found.

"If you know Norma, if you know her children, you know she didn't leave," Ennis said.

Family said Yates wouldn't just leave, especially at such a pivotal time in their lives, with a baby on the way.

"It was a pretty exciting time. ... She didn't just leave; she didn't just walk away," Ennis said.

Camden County Detective Ryan Durham said they've run down several theories on what happened to Yates. They've come up empty-handed and are unsure of foul play.

"Whatever we can do to help this family is what we want to do," Durham said.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Yates' purse, credit cards, cash and cellphone were all found at her home. Her accounts haven't been accessed since.

Ennis has arrived at the conclusion Yates is no longer alive.

"I believe she is not walking on this physical plane with us," Ennis said. "I do not believe that."

But Ennis and her family are still hoping for answers.

"We are not going anywhere," Ennis said.