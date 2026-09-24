Nor'easter threatens Irish Fall Festival, other weekend events in Wildwood, New Jersey

At Keenan's Irish Pub in North Wildwood, New Jersey, workers battled the elements Thursday to hang signs ahead of a busy weekend, but despite the impacts from a nor'easter, organizers say the 35th annual Irish Fall Festival is still on.

"About 200,000 to 250,000 people are going to be here over this weekend," Bill Francisco, president of the Cape May County AOH, said, "and they know they're going to have a great time."

"We've missed a day or two, but we've really never in 35 years been completely shut out, so everyone knows that going in as well," Joe Rullo, president of the Anglesea Irish Society, said.

Coastal flooding is already hitting Wildwood, leaving part of the beach at Spicer Avenue underwater. That's where Monsters on the Beach, a monster truck event, was set to take place this weekend. It's been postponed until Oct. 17-18.

In Wildwood Crest, the Seafarers Celebration has been canceled because of the high winds.

"This is my only summer beach trip that I get, and this is my beach weather," said Jennifer Roth, who is in town for the Wildwood Kustom Hot Road and Muscle Car Show.

Roth is hoping the luck of the Irish is on her side, but whatever the weather brings, she plans to stay.

"I'm like, bring it on. The rain is better in Wildwood than it is at home," Roth said.

On Thursday, organizers said the car show is rain or shine and is still a go.

Vendors for the Irish Fall Festival are set to start arriving Friday morning.

"The crowds are going to come, and everyone is going to have a good time," Francisco said.