How Jersey Shore towns are drawing families back after Labor Day weekend

The crowds have thinned out on the boardwalk, and prime real estate has opened up on the beach in the Wildwoods after a busy Labor Day weekend.

Barbara Matticola says she enjoys the quiet and slower pace.

"It's beautiful, so relaxing and peaceful, just sitting on the beach, just looking at the waves coming in and out," Matticola, who now lives down the shore full-time, said. "It's a beautiful time of the year."

At St. George's on the boardwalk, George Saleeb says it was a slow start this summer, business-wise, but things picked up in July and August. He's ending the summer season on a high note.

"This was the best Labor Day," Saleeb said. "A lot of numbers were up from years before."

Saleeb is now slashing prices on some merchandise, knowing foot traffic drops off during the week with kids back in school.

The Wildwoods and other shore towns are working to draw families back down on weekends with a number of major events during the shoulder season.

"We have festivals, we have events, we have the Airshow this weekend, Food and Music festival, we have Irish Weekend coming up," Tracey DuFault, president of the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, said.

The Bolero Resort is sold out for the Airshow in Wildwood this weekend and for some of the other upcoming events, but there are deals to be had mid-week over the next several weeks.

"You can get a room now for like $120 a night, $125 a night, and still have all the amenities you would have in the summer as opposed to paying that $250/260 per night," Michael Lerro, general manager at Bolero Resort, said.

If you're looking for a last-minute shore rental, real estate agents say prices drop dramatically in September and are about one third of the peak summer rate, and right now availability is strong.

The season is no longer just Memorial Day to Labor Day, which is a boost for many businesses, and some extended quality shore time.

"A lot of people don't realize that we are really still open, still operational," Lerro said, "and this is really the time to come down."