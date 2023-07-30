Nonprofit hosts a food truck festival to support children with autism

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Not even the intense heat could stop people from coming out to support a good cause today. Cooking up orders inside of a hot food truck in the middle of summer is all worth it when proceeds are going to charity.

For Nina-Maria Lara-Daniels with Electronic Eats, being part of the Philadelphia Food Truck Festival for autism is a special opportunity.

"It's fantastic. I used to work with developmentally disabled individuals and kids with autism, so this is really fun," Lara-Daniels said.

The Walmart parking lot along Christopher Columbus Boulevard was transformed into an outdoor festival for families that included live music, a bounce house and a sensory activity station.

It's all in hopes of raising awareness for Kamps For Kids, a non-profit that provides resources and free experiences to children with autism.

"That money goes directly toward the camps that are actually funded for free," Jamiel Owens, a Kamp For Kids Board Member said.

Families stayed cool under tents and near fans as spray bottles were offered as a fun way to beat the heat.

"We're giving out these for free for every family that comes in here and you can refill it," Owens said.

Tiffany Schroeder says as a mother of a child with autism, events like these are important.

"I feel like we're finally getting some sense of acceptance in our society and not just awareness," Schroeder said.

Aside from kids, one woman here is working to end the stigma surrounding autism in adults.

"One of the big stereotypes is oh well you don't look autistic. Or but you look fine and you're high functioning. Autism is non-linear. It's neither high or low functioning," Colleen Ott, from the Autistic Art Coalition of Philadelphia said.

A tasty event celebrating everyone's abilities.