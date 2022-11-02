Noise during Phillies Game 3 did not cause seismic activity, experts say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 is debunking a social media post that's trending on Twitter. The experts tell us the noise during Tuesday night's Phillies game did not cause seismic activity.

This seismograph that was posted on Twitter is fake, and it actually measures an earthquake in San Francisco back on Oct. 25.

Now take a look at this seismograph from Penn State University Brandywine. The orange lines mark when the five home runs took place Tuesday night.

There are no correlating spikes.

The experts say any additional noise in the area was due to heavy trucks, traffic and trains.