Watch CBS News
Local News

Noise during Phillies Game 3 did not cause seismic activity

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Noise during Phillies Game 3 did not cause seismic activity, experts say
Noise during Phillies Game 3 did not cause seismic activity, experts say 01:08

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 is debunking a social media post that's trending on Twitter. The experts tell us the noise during Tuesday night's Phillies game did not cause seismic activity.

This seismograph that was posted on Twitter is fake, and it actually measures an earthquake in San Francisco back on Oct. 25.  

noise-during-phillies-game-3-did-not-cause-seismic-activity-experts-say.jpg

Now take a look at this seismograph from Penn State University Brandywine. The orange lines mark when the five home runs took place Tuesday night. 

seismograph from Penn State University Brandywine

There are no correlating spikes.

The experts say any additional noise in the area was due to heavy trucks, traffic and trains.  

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 5:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.