Noah Cates' goal with 29.9 seconds left lifts Philadelphia Flyers to win over Montreal Canadiens
Noah Cates scored the winner with 29.9 seconds left in regulation as the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday night after squandering a two-goal lead.
Denver Barkey had a goal and an assist, and Christian Dvorak and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored as Philadelphia (9-11-6) won its third straight game. Owen Tippett added two assists and Dan Vladar made 20 saves.
Oliver Kapanen, Zachary Bolduc and Owen Beck scored for Montreal (14-6-4), which had its two-game win streak halted. Jacob Fowler stopped 16 shots.
After the Canadiens missed a chance in Philadelphia's zone, Cates pounced on a loose puck off the rush to help the Flyers regain the lead in the final minute.
The Canadiens had erased a two-goal deficit earlier in the third period.
Bolduc cut Philadelphia's lead to 3-2 at 4:12 when he fired a one-timer past Vladar on the power play. Beck then ripped a shot off the rush into the top left corner 73 seconds later, tying the game.
Dvorak had opened the scoring for Philadelphia at 10:09 of the first, redirecting a point shot from Cam York past Fowler. Kapanen answered 16 seconds later, tapping home a rebound past Vladar to tie the game.
Barkey restored the Flyers' lead at 3:18 of the second, finishing off a 2-on-1 rush after taking a pass from Tippett. It was Philadelphia's second goal on just three shots.
Ristolainen then made it three goals on four shots at 7:31, beating Fowler on the blocker side with a long wrist shot for a 3-1 advantage.
Dvorak scored his first goal against the Canadiens since leaving Montreal in July 2025. The 30-year-old center spent four seasons with the Canadiens, recording 103 points in 232 games before signing with Philadelphia as a free agent.
Up next
Flyers: At the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.
Canadiens: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.