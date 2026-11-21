Noah Cates scored the winner with 29.9 seconds left in regulation as the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday night after squandering a two-goal lead.

Denver Barkey had a goal and an assist, and Christian Dvorak and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored as Philadelphia (9-11-6) won its third straight game. Owen Tippett added two assists and Dan Vladar made 20 saves.

Oliver Kapanen, Zachary Bolduc and Owen Beck scored for Montreal (14-6-4), which had its two-game win streak halted. Jacob Fowler stopped 16 shots.

After the Canadiens missed a chance in Philadelphia's zone, Cates pounced on a loose puck off the rush to help the Flyers regain the lead in the final minute.

The Canadiens had erased a two-goal deficit earlier in the third period.

Bolduc cut Philadelphia's lead to 3-2 at 4:12 when he fired a one-timer past Vladar on the power play. Beck then ripped a shot off the rush into the top left corner 73 seconds later, tying the game.

Dvorak had opened the scoring for Philadelphia at 10:09 of the first, redirecting a point shot from Cam York past Fowler. Kapanen answered 16 seconds later, tapping home a rebound past Vladar to tie the game.

Barkey restored the Flyers' lead at 3:18 of the second, finishing off a 2-on-1 rush after taking a pass from Tippett. It was Philadelphia's second goal on just three shots.

Ristolainen then made it three goals on four shots at 7:31, beating Fowler on the blocker side with a long wrist shot for a 3-1 advantage.

Dvorak scored his first goal against the Canadiens since leaving Montreal in July 2025. The 30-year-old center spent four seasons with the Canadiens, recording 103 points in 232 games before signing with Philadelphia as a free agent.

Up next

Flyers: At the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Canadiens: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.