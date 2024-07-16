Wildfire at New Jersey military gunnery range burns 600 acres, fire officials say

BARNEGAT, N.J. (CBS) -- A wildfire burning at a military gunnery range in Ocean and Burlington Counties has burned 600 acres and is 50% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on Tuesday.

The wildfire, named the Whip-poor-will Wildfire, is burning at the Warren Grove Air to Ground Range, a military exercise range. It started just before 4:30 pm.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Whip-poor-will Wildfire - Warren Grove Air to Ground Range@NJDEPForestFire continues to be in unified command with the New Jersey Air National Guard on scene of a wildfire burning on the Warren Grove Air to Ground Range in Burlington and Ocean Counties. pic.twitter.com/hC2jYwEi2y — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) July 17, 2024

Zero structures are being threatened due to the wildfire. There haven't been any evacuations or road closures, the NJFFS said.

The NJFFS said crews responded to the wildfire with ground crews and an observation helicopter along with the New Jersey Air National Guard.

The NJFFS said the next update on the wildfire will be around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.