5 injured after NJ Transit train crashes into car in Delran, New Jersey

Five people were injured after a car and an NJ Transit River Line train collided Tuesday in Delran, a spokesperson for the transportation provider said.

The crash happened on Main Street and Saint Mihiel Drive in Delran at around 5:45 p.m. when a River Line train struck a car.

Four of the 50 passengers on the train were treated by EMS on the scene, while the driver of the car was taken to the hospital, according to NJ Transit. The driver's condition isn't known, NJ Transit said.

River Line service was briefly suspended between Cinnaminson and Riverside stations, but has since resumed.

NJ Transit said the train left Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden and was scheduled to arrive in Trenton at 6:20 p.m. before the crash.

New Jersey State Police are leading the investigation into the crash.