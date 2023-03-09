NJ nonprofit helps to reduce footprints of food deserts

Solution to help reduce the footprints of food deserts

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- State agencies and nonprofits are working to reduce the footprints of food deserts in New Jersey after the state Economic Development Authority released a ranking of 50 food deserts in the state.

Camden and Atlantic City topped the list, which was first released in January.

Lisa Newcomb runs C.R.O.P.S., or Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, in Atlantic City.

"It's very sad, and also first and foremost, we're the Garden State. It shouldn't be so hard for somebody to find a tomato in the Garden State," Newcomb said. "[But,] I'm hopeful because I think that we're starting to get people's attention about this issue."

Currently, Atlantic City has no grocery store, though C.R.O.P.S. tries to fill the gap by hosting farmers markets that accept SNAP and WIC benefits.

They also grow hundreds of pounds of produce in urban gardens.

Before their farmers markets began, Newcomb said seniors told her they used to throw away farmers market vouchers they received from the state because they had no place to go.

"That's a big change," Newcomb said. "That's moving the needle in the right direction."

The New Jersey EDA is also making funding available to help grocery stores purchase climate-controlled storage lockers.

Tara Colton said the lockers will be placed in the middle of New Jersey's food deserts and allow people in those communities to order cold food and have it delivered to these lockers.

"We're trying to come up with creative and impactful ways to bring the food to them," Colton said.

She said grocery stores can begin applying for state funding to purchase these lockers in the coming months.

"It's economically prudent," Colton said. "It's the smart thing to do, and it's addressing a lot of the market failures that exist throughout the state."