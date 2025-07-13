Man arrested in North Philadelphia shooting that injured 3 people, police say

A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting in North Philadelphia that injured three people last week, police said on Sunday.

Nikeil Jennings, who police identified as the alleged shooter, was charged with aggravated assault, weapons charges and other offenses. Police said he was taken into custody on Friday.

The shooting happened on Wednesday on the 2600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and left three people wounded, according to police.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the left knee and ankle. A 35-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his hip and a 29-year-old man was shot in the foot, police said. They were all taken to Temple University Hospital and are in stable condition.