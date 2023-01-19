Watch CBS News
Nick Sirianni to discuss playoff matchup against Giants

By Alyssa Adams

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Does everyone feel like this week is dragging or just Eagles fans? 

We're two days away from the Eagles-Giants Divisional Round matchup and it can't get here soon enough.

But here's something that might help pass the time: Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Thursday morning. 

The press conference is expected to begin at 10:10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Nick Sirianni press conference
  • When: Thursday, Jan. 19
  • Time: 10:10 a.m. 
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

The Eagles look to go 3-0 against the Giants this season and advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 2017-18 season when they won the Super Bowl. 

