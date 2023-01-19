Nick Sirianni to discuss playoff matchup against Giants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Does everyone feel like this week is dragging or just Eagles fans?
We're two days away from the Eagles-Giants Divisional Round matchup and it can't get here soon enough.
But here's something that might help pass the time: Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Thursday morning.
The press conference is expected to begin at 10:10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Nick Sirianni press conference
- When: Thursday, Jan. 19
- Time: 10:10 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
The Eagles look to go 3-0 against the Giants this season and advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 2017-18 season when they won the Super Bowl.
Click here to check out more stories about the Eagles' playoff run.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.