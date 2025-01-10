With stronger culture, Nick Sirianni has Eagles confident heading into playoffs against Packers

There is a significantly different vibe in the Philadelphia Eagles locker room compared to this time last season. The confidence is strong amongst the players heading into the postseason, something that was missing as Philadelphia limped into the playoffs a year ago.

Winning plays an integral role. The Eagles have won 12 of 13 games heading into the playoffs compared to losing five of six last year, certainly a different path toward a Super Bowl journey.

"Momentum is definitely on our side this year," said Lane Johnson, the longest-tenured player on the Eagles' offense. "I feel like we're coming together more than probably what we were last year where the team was kinda like in disarray. I feel guys are confident. We're loose, but we're [focused] on what got us here and that's practicing hard and how we do things every day and all that stuff carries over."

How much has the attitude changed in one year? Nick Sirianni had the Eagles in a padded practice Wednesday headed into the postseason, an unorthodox practice for many teams this time of year. Yet it was one the players embraced.

"Our confidence is stemmed from the work we put in in practice," Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean said. "You see Sirianni, he had us in a padded practice for the playoffs and everybody embraced it. That's our confidence level."

The Eagles were a different team last year, not in a good way. The locker room wasn't exactly divided but individualized as the team limped into the playoffs. The team started 10-1, but there were indications amongst the leaders the Eagles weren't as good as their record indicated. That showed over the final six games, leading to the demotion of defensive coordinator Sean Desai with three games left in the season and upset losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.

Jalen Hurts was injured going into the postseason. So were A.J. Brown and Reed Blankenship. The Eagles were falling apart at the seams, culminating in the wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One year later, the Eagles are flying high heading into the playoffs. After a 2-2 start that had many wondering what Sirianni's future would be, the Eagles head coach is responsible for the team's 12-1 finish and 14-3 record — the second 14-win season in the last three years.

The season did have some rocky points, starting with the relationship between Hurts and Sirianni heading into training camp. Sirianni had moments with the fans, including an awkward press conference that didn't help his actions on the field. Then came the Hurts and A.J. Brown relationship being tested and how close the two superstars actually were.

The Eagles have two 14-win seasons in franchise history. Sirianni has both of them.

Sirianni has a .706 win percentage through four seasons, the fifth-best of any head coach in NFL history (minimum 50 games). Only Guy Chamberlain (.784), John Madden (.759), Vince Lombardi (.738) and George Allen (.712) have a higher win percentage than Sirianni, making what he's accomplished all the more impressive.

This is with three different offensive coordinators and three different defensive coordinators in four seasons. Also in a changed role from play caller to CEO head coach, the Eagles still have found a way to win football games at a consistent rate under Sirianni.

No matter the obstacles Sirianni has faced inside and outside the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles have found a way to persevere and make the postseason. Sirianni's job was in serious jeopardy at this time last year, and there's still pressure on him to continue winning this year — even after a 14-3 regular season.

Some coaches are judged by their postseason success. Sirianni isn't at that point in his career, but has also earned the benefit of the doubt if the Eagles don't advance past Sunday.

The 2024 season could have gone south multiple times. It never did, thanks to Sirianni's fortitude.

"He preaches the same thing, the same details, being together and things like that," Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said. "And I think that's why we're elevating the way that we are."