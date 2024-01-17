Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni reaching out to potential candidates for 2024 coaching staff: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman have been reaching out to NFL coaches and coordinators across the league to evaluate potential candidates to join their coaching staff for the 2024 season, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

With questions swirling about Sirianni's job, some might think that means his job is secure after a disastrous end to the 2023 season.

But The Athletic's Dianna Russini also notes that Sirianni hasn't met with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie yet due to logistical issues. She reported that until then, "all bets are off."

Though this may suggest that Nick Sirianni is safe, I’m told he has not met with owner Jeffrey Lurie, something that was not possible today because of logistical issues.

NFL Network reported Sirianni completed exit interviews with players and was expected to meet with Lurie to present his plan for the offseason, which could include staff changes at defensive and possibly offensive coordinator.

The meeting will happen Thursday, according to Russini.

It appears coordinators Brian Johnson, Sean Desai and senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia, who took over the playcalling duties toward the end of the season on defense, won't return for the 2024 season.

The report from NFL Network also says if Sirianni is open to changes, he'll likely stay. But if Lurie doesn't approve of his plan, "a different outcome could result."

Many have brought Sirianni's job security into question over the past seven weeks as the Eagles ended the season with a 1-6 record and were eliminated from the playoffs in a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts didn't give a strong endorsement for his head coach following Monday night's loss.

But, veterans Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox defended Sirianni on Wednesday during the team's locker room cleanout as players prepared for the offseason.