Jason Kelce is a regular at this Delco McDonald's, and just signed his favorite worker's Eagles jersey

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- We already knew Jason Kelce was a man of the people, but it turns out he's also a man of the McMuffin as well.

Kelce, the maybe-not-retired longtime Philadelphia Eagles center, is a regular at the McDonald's in Broomall and one of Danielle Bonham's regulars.

Bonham works in the McDonald's drive-thru and has served Kelce often. He knows her by name and they've taken a few pictures together.

On Wednesday, Kelce stopped by like he usually does, and signed Bonham's Kelly Green Kelce jersey. Then he got his order, two sausage egg and cheese McMuffins.

Kelce has signed autographs for Bonham before, including this picture of their first meeting that was printed out from Facebook.

CBS News Philadelphia

What a class act! We're speaking to Bonham later today about the special surprise from one of her favorite customers.