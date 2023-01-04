Resources available for Eagles players after Hamlin injury, Sirianni says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is preparing his team for a Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants, where a win would lock up first place in the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

But he says it's important for the players to know the organization is there for them as they cope with news surrounding Damar Hamlin's condition.

"Anybody suffering through this mentally knows that they have the resources in this building to be able to talk through things if they need to talk through [them] with all the different people we have here," Sirianni said, " but then, also they have their teammates, coaches and front office who deeply care about these guys and just like anything we do, do it together and get through this tough time."

The Buffalo Bills safety has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a hit against the Bengals.

On Wednesday, the Bills said signs of improvement were noted yesterday and overnight, but he will "he will remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Hamlin's marketing representative shared also shared a sign of good news. He said that Hamlin's recovery is moving in "a positive direction."

Sirianni said out of all the perks being in the NFL comes with, the relationships you build are the "best perk."

"If you ask a player or coach no longer in the game ... the first thing that comes to everybody's mind is the relationship and so that's what you hope you built to this point so you can help guys through a tough time," Sirianni said.

Finding out how he and the organization can be there for the players has been the focus of the conversation.

"The last thing on my mind is how do I convince them they have to go out and play," Sirianni said. "We're just here for them right now."

The Eagles host the Giants this Sunday at 4:25 in their last regular season game of the year. A win will secure the Birds the NFC East division and No. 1 seed in the conference, something they've failed to lock up in their last two games.

If they lose to the Giants, they can still finish first in the division and No. 1 in the NFC, but they will be relying on the outcomes of other games. Check out our Week 18 playoff scenarios for more.