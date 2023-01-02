Eagles-Giants Week 18: playoff scenarios, where to watch, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NFC East, home-field advantage and the top seed in the NFC will come down to a trio of late Sunday afternoon games. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

The game will air at 4:25 p.m. on CBS3.

Here's what to know.

Playoff scenarios

Sunday afternoon's 4:25 p.m. slate of games carries a lot of weight as to what the NFC postseason picture will look like. It involves the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. Here's a closer look at the scenarios.

NFC East

The 13-3 Eagles have already locked up their playoff berth. The Birds had a chance to clinch the division and the No. 1 seed in the past two weeks, but they lost to the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints -- without star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles still control their own destiny. If they beat the Giants on Sunday, they will win the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With that comes home field throughout the postseason and the NFC's lone bye week.

If the Eagles lose to the Giants, then the division comes down to what happens in the Cowboys-Washington Commanders game. The Cowboys can win the NFC East by beating the Commanders coupled with an Eagles loss.

That's the only way the Eagles can lose the division.

If the Birds lose and Dallas loses, Philadelphia will win the NFC East.

NFC's No. 1 seed

As highlighted above, the Eagles can lock down the NFC's No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and the conference's lone bye week with a win. But what happens if the Eagles lose?

The Eagles can still secure the No. 1 seed if they lose to the Giants. Here's how: both the Cowboys and 49ers lose.

San Francisco needs to win and the Eagles to lose to clinch the No. 1 seed.

The Cowboys need to beat Washington, the Eagles lose to the Giants and the 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

If all three teams lose, the Eagles will get the NFC's top seed.