NEXT Weather: Rain showers, possible mix to hit Philly region Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After Sunday was filled with clear skies and sunshine with a high of 58 degrees, a storm will move into the Delaware Valley Monday night that will bring rain showers and a possible mix to the region.

Monday will start out as sunny, but clouds will increase late in the evening.

The storm will enter the Philadelphia region between 9 and 11 p.m.

We could see some wet snowflakes like we did last week, but temperatures will be too high for the snow to actually stick on the ground.

The storm will exit the Philadelphia region toward the southeast at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

After the storm, Tuesday will be filled with sunshine.

CBS Philadelphia's NEXT Weather team is also tracking a large storm for Friday night into Saturday.

It's unclear if the storm will bring accumulating snow to the region, but details will be clearer mid-week.

Download the CBS Philadelphia app for the latest updates on the weather forecast in our region.