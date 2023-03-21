NEXT Weather: Nice, sunny spring day in store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We love telling you about days like today.

We hit our morning lows in the 30s, but by lunchtime we're expecting lovely temperatures in the 50s and late afternoon the mercury will pass the 60-degree mark!

On Tuesday, there's nothing but sunshine.

Wet End To The Week

While no major cold fronts are expected to push our temperatures back down just yet, the end of the week will bring us unsettled weather, with showers rolling in late Wednesday into Thursday.

In fact, as far as temperatures go, it's the opposite; we'll see a surge of warm air move in ahead of the next system, and temperatures will be pushing 70 degrees Thursday, despite the clouds and showers. We're still working out the timing of the front, which will determine how long of a period of warming we get, but expect an overcast and warm day.

With a few more showers Friday, highs will still likely be in the 60s.

Looking ahead into next weekend: Lingering showers remain in the forecast through Saturday, with slightly cooler (but still above average) temperatures and sunshine in store for Sunday.

CBS News Philadelphia