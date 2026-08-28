Scattered showers in Philadelphia region before beautiful weekend ahead. Here's the weather forecast.

The end of the work week will not be as active as Thursday, but the Philadelphia region could still see some pop-up showers and storms Friday.

The timing looks to be mainly in the afternoon and early evening and south and east of I-95.

The severe risk is low, but locally, heavy rain is possible along with lightning strikes.

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Humidity levels will remain high until the late evening hours, when the dew points begin to drop back into the 60s — not a bad day for the pools and beaches, though the clouds will be around, mixed with sun throughout the day.

Remember, you can get sunburned on overcast days, so lather up the sunblock. If you are headed out to the Linc on Friday night for the Eagles' last and only home preseason game, dress for warm and humid weather, but it's unlikely showers will ruin your plans.

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NEXT big weather changes

The weekend looks much better. Saturday is shaping up beautifully with sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday also looks predominantly sunny and warm, but then we look ahead to the NEXT big change: a heat wave.

Heat builds and highs will approach or go above 90 degrees by Monday and last for days.

Many kids go back to school next week, so shorts and T-shirts will be the rule.

While stray showers will make themselves known from time to time, we are not expecting a significant weather maker in the near term.

As for the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Dolly, roughly 1,400 miles east of the Leeward Islands, heading west at 24 mph. The current path brings no landfall in the next day or two but does have it reaching those islands by early Sunday morning.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Friday: Scattered showers. High 84, Low 72

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 85, Low 68

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 88, Low 68

Monday: Heating up. High 91, Low 73

Tuesday: Hot. High 91, Low 74

Wednesday: Late p.m. storms. High 91, Low 76

Thursday: Chance of storms. High 86, Low 73

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

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