NEXT Weather: Cloudy and breezy, approaching 90s by end of the week

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday's weather is a bit of a break from recent heat, but more is on the way.

We're looking at a high of 59 degrees in the city Tuesday with plenty of cloud cover. There will be more sunshine in the southern parts of our region including Delaware.

We're not ruling out a chance of a passing sprinkle throughout the day. Some rain is in the atmosphere though not all of it will reach the ground.

We could see precipitation in the Poconos.

This afternoon, winds will pick up, with gusts up to 30 mph. That will keep the weather feeling cool, though Wednesday and the rest of the week are a different story.

Later in the week

Those high temperatures will climb steadily through the week, and we could be nearing 90 degrees by Friday.

Kate Bilo
Chief Meteorologist Kate Bilo joined the CBS3 Eyewitness News weather team and The CW Philly in October 2010.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 7:23 AM

