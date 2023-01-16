Philadelphia weather: Sunshine sticks around for MLK Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weekend ended brighter and on the mild side across the Delaware Valley, but what can we expect for the week ahead?

Sunshine will stick around for MLK Day Monday MLK Day as high pressure to our west ever so slowly tracks across the region.

With lighter winds out of the north at 5-10 mph, even the chills won't be an issue to start the week off. Expect highs on Monday to reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday morning brings us increasing clouds ahead of our next system out west. While areas north across the Poconos and into NY State may get a brief mix to rain, and areas south toward Baltimore and D.C. may see showers, Philadelphia may go somewhat unscathed, with just some widely scattered late-day showers and sprinkles.

By Tuesday night, the front clips us and winds switch to the south, increasing the warmth into Wednesday.

Mid-Week Warm-Up

Above-average temperatures continue Wednesday, with highs approaching the mid-50s in many areas. With a more powerful front on our doorstep for Thursday, expect more clouds than sun. A gusty wind from the south and a warm front will allow the temperatures to rise. As the clouds thicken up, rain will arrive late at night Wednesday into the morning hours of Thursday; that would be the timeframe to budget extra travel time.

As it stands, Thursday may very well deliver a quick 1" or so of rain to the Philadelphia metro and the NJ Shore. Further north, temperatures may get cool enough to have this start as a brief mix of sleet and rain, before changing to all rain in the late morning. Despite the precipitation, highs Thursday will still stay 5-10 degrees above average.

Quiet Weather To End The Week

After the front passes Friday, don't expect temperatures to drop much, if at all. The winds behind it will be more westerly, rather than northwesterly, so no true Canadian air will have a chance to flow back into the area. With highs in the mid and upper 40s Friday and into the weekend, we'll stay well above the seasonal average high this time of year of 41 degrees.

Stay with the CBS News Philadelphia Weather team as they track the rain chances this week and track the mild air sticking around. On the go? Don't forget to download our FREE weather app for Android and iPhone devices.

Have a great week ahead!