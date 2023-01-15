LIST: MLK Day Events in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday and there are plenty of opportunities in the Philadelphia region to give back to the community.

Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which began nationwide Friday, typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service.

For this year's observance, the 38th since its federal recognition in 1986, a descendant of King hopes to spur progress by helping more Americans personalize the ongoing struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights icon, said people must move beyond platitudes and deepen their own commitments to the needed progress.

Below is a list of events happening in the Philly region on Monday.

Philadelphia

The National Constitution Center celebrates the life of Dr. King throughout January online and in person on MLK Day. Admission to the museum with special programs and events on Jan. 16, 2023 will be free. Learn more about the free online programs in January.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia hosted several events over the weekend and will conclude the festivities on Monday.

The furniture place Uhuru on North Broad Street run by the African People's Education and Defense Fund is hosting a teach-in and volunteer event starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The event is free but registration is encouraged.

Girard College in North Philadelphia is celebrating its 28th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service beginning at 8 a.m. This year there is a particular emphasis on gun violence prevention.

In addition to Girard College, volunteers can sign up for different in-person service projects happening in the Delaware Valley through the annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Union invites you for an MLK Day of Service for a peace march, community clean-up, art projects and more beginning at 9 a.m. They ask you to register online.

Lincoln University, one of Pennsylvania's HBCUs, is hosting an MLK Day event starting at 10 a.m. The event features guest speakers, workshops and campus tours.

Do you want to help clean up Bristol Marsh Nature Preserve? The Heritage Conservancy is hosting a clean-up event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Their meeting point is in Bristol at 1 Canals End Road.

The Centurions Men's and Women's Basketball want to see you sweat for the inaugural MLK Day Skills and Drills Workout at the Newtown Campus. You can register here.

How to stay at home and honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, you ask? Montgomery County Community College is hosting a virtual reflection at 2:30 p.m. You can join via Zoom and register here.

New Jersey

Gloucester Township has a schedule of events around the area from Valentine's Day crafting to lessons in CPR. Some of the events have already reached full capacity, but a good amount is still searching for volunteers. Learn more here.

At Rutgers-Camden, the university will be partnering with the city of Camden and the Mayor's office for a neighborhood clean-up.

Rowan University will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship breakfast on Monday. All proceeds from the event will support Rowan students through the William H. Myers Memorial Scholarships.

Down the shore, there will be a ceremony at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event brings the community together to remember Dr. King through words, songs and dance. Their event will be followed by a buffet luncheon and the Martin Luther King Community Services Awards will be handed out.

At Stockton University, the school will have its signature Annual Day of Service. It brings together over 500 students, community members, community partners and encompasses over 15 projects on and off campus.

Delaware

The Delaware Art Museum is hosting a series of events on Monday. Entrance to the museum is free and the event will begin with a performance of the Wilmington Children's Chorus at 10:15 a.m.

In collaboration with the Inner City Cultural League Inc., Delaware State University will host its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program. The program is free and open to the public and will feature Delaware Secretary of Labor, Karryl D. Hubbard.

West Side Grows, a nonprofit organization in Wilmington, is hosting its 11th annual Clean Up, Peace March and Celebration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It starts art 10:30 a.m. at 1009 Sycamore Street.