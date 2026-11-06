Newark Dungeons & Dragons fundraiser returns to support Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

The Vanguard: Dungeons & Dragons is hosting its third annual Tabletop for CHOP fundraiser Sunday, with games, prizes and a 12-hour livestream from Days of Knights in Newark, Delaware.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at four locations along Main Street. Players can join tabletop games and a video game tournament, and viewers can watch on YouTube and Twitch.

Donations can help shape the games, and sponsors are providing prizes as the fundraiser reaches milestones. The event has raised about $10,000 so far this year, bringing its total to nearly $60,000 in less than three years for Extra Life and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Organizers hope to grow the total to $75,000.

"Child Life services help it be less scary for kids who are much more scared," said Nathan Simms, a dungeon master. He described how Child Life staff prepare children for experiences such as an MRI.

The event's main livestream will be at Days of Knights, 173 E. Main St. in Newark.

Learn more on The Vanguard's website.