New U.S. citizens take Oath of Allegiance at Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution

Philadelphia has long been a proud gateway for American citizenship, and on Tuesday, that tradition continued as two dozen new citizens took the Oath of Allegiance in a naturalization ceremony at the Museum of the American Revolution.

The event, hosted by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, welcomed 24 eligible candidates from around the globe.

These individuals, representing 16 countries, gathered in a space that honors the nation's birth and the sacrifices made by those who forged the American identity. As part of the ceremony, each participant was presented with a certificate of naturalization, marking the official start of their journey as U.S. citizens.

Museum president and CEO R. Scott Stephenson welcomed the attendees, followed by remarks from a special guest, State Sen. Nikil Saval. As the ceremony began, the new citizens raised their right hands, taking the sacred Oath of Allegiance to the United States.

Cynthia Wong, who immigrated from Taiwan, shared her feelings of hope for the future.

"I think this is a new start … and I believe and I trust that our kids will have a better future here," she said.

For Wong, the United States represents "a perfect world," and she's excited to build a life for her family in this country.

Dr. Samantha Massencio, who immigrated from Canada to study medicine in the U.S., is now an ophthalmologist completing her residency in Philadelphia.

"I'm really thankful to be here," she said. "It's been a long journey, and I'm excited to become a U.S. citizen. I'm excited to serve the country and just be here."

Massencio acknowledged the tremendous opportunities in the U.S., citing the abundance of resources that have allowed her to grow as both a doctor and an individual.

"The U.S. is still an amazing country with a lot of resources and a lot of great people, and I think separate from the political climate, it's still a fantastic place to be," she said. "I've have been very thankful to really benefit from all of the educational and scientific resources that are here."

The naturalization ceremony brought together new citizens from a variety of countries, all sharing a common goal: to become part of the American fabric. With family members and loved ones in the audience, each new citizen walked across the stage, filled with pride as they embraced the promise of a new future.

As the ceremony came to a close, the air was filled with music and applause. For those in the room, it was a moment to remember the past, honor the journey of becoming an American and look forward to a lifetime of opportunities.