New automated speed cameras now live on Frankford Ave in Northeast Philadelphia

Automated speed cameras on Frankford Ave in Northeast Philadelphia are now live.

The 60-day warning period ended at midnight on Thursday.

The four speed cameras are located at 9900 Frankford Ave, 8300 Frankford Ave, 7000 Frankford Ave, 6400 Frankford Ave, 3100 Levick St., and 2100 Robbins St.

The speed limit on that stretch is 25 miles per hour.

Drivers caught going 11 mph over the speed limit will be ticketed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Fines start at $100 for anyone going 11-19 mph over, $125 for 20-29 mph and $150 for 30+ mph over.

The implementation of the speed cameras comes just days after a coalition of concerned neighbors urged the city to delay them.

The People's Choice Movement, Men For Positive Change and Men Real Talk handed out flyers and asked people to sign a petition outside of a parking authority office at 8th and Arch streets Wednesday morning.

They wanted a 90-day moratorium on the cameras pending an independent accuracy and transparency audit.

In a press release, Michael Carroll, the city's Deputy Managing Director, Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems said, "The City's partnership with PPA to implement automated speed cameras along routes where we know the most speeding-related injuries and deaths occur is shown to be effective in saving lives."

In April, the PPA installed speed cameras in several Philadelphia school zones.

Last year the PPA installed 31 automated speed cameras along Broad Street.

The city said the installation added to 40 cameras that currently run the length of Roosevelt Boulevard, bringing the total number of automated speed cameras in Philadelphia to 80.