New program seeking young Black men interested in medicine

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mentorship program is looking for young Black men who are interested in a career in medicine.

The College of Physicians of Philadelphia has now opened the application process for its new Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program.

It's designed to nurture, inspire, and prepare Black men in local colleges who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.

You can find more information about the Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program on the college's website.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 12:07 PM

