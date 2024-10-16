Veterans celebrated by New Jersey students for "Honor Flight" to DC

Veterans honored in New Jersey ahead of "Honor Flight" trip to D.C.

A group of veterans got a hero's welcome from the students at Williamstown High School in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Wednesday.

The veterans were treated to a breakfast with the students, and the school was decorated with pictures and messages thanking them for their service.

Then students lined the halls of the high school to cheer them on.

From there, the vets headed outside for a flyover from a Blackhawk helicopter before boarding buses to travel to Washington, D.C., to see some of the nation's war memorials through a program called Honor Flight, which aims to give veterans "a day of honor at our nation's memorials."

"I was very, very appreciative," one vet said. "It's not too often us Vietnam vets get to be applauded like this."

"This has been a very overwhelming experience," another said. "It's something that is memorable."

When the veterans return from Washington, they'll be welcomed back with a block party and dinner at the school.

Honor Flight is free for veterans.