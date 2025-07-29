Major backup, lane closures on New Jersey Turnpike caused by hole in bridge deck
Multiple lanes are blocked on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound Tuesday afternoon after a hole opened up in a bridge deck on the highway.
The small hole is in the center lane on the southbound side of the turnpike, north of Exit 4.
Images from Chopper 3 showed one lane of traffic getting by on the highway. There is a backup stretching about 2 to 3 miles, according to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.
A map from 511NJ indicates the hole is in the highway bridge over Church Street in Mount Laurel.