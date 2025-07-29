Major backup, lane closures on New Jersey Turnpike caused by hole in bridge deck

Lane closures in effect after hole reported in bridge deck over South Church Street in Mount Laurel

Lane closures in effect after hole reported in bridge deck over South Church Street in Mount Laurel

Lane closures in effect after hole reported in bridge deck over South Church Street in Mount Laurel

Multiple lanes are blocked on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound Tuesday afternoon after a hole opened up in a bridge deck on the highway.

The small hole is in the center lane on the southbound side of the turnpike, north of Exit 4.

Images from Chopper 3 showed one lane of traffic getting by on the highway. There is a backup stretching about 2 to 3 miles, according to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

A map from 511NJ indicates the hole is in the highway bridge over Church Street in Mount Laurel.