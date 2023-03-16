NJ auto technician helps U.S. veteran who fell on hard times

New Jersey veteran gets fresh set of wheels after falling on hard times

PENNINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An Airborne Ranger living in New Jersey has a new set of wheels after he fell on hard times. It's in part thanks to an auto technician who has made it his mission to give back to veterans.

For 40 years, Tom Adams has worked in the car business, but it's what the autobody collision and repair tech at Caliber Collision in Pennington does off the clock, that's his true passion.

"I don't see this as a handout," Adams said. "I see this as a hand up, helping somebody that helped all of us."

Tom Adams CBS News Philadelphia

For weeks, Adams has volunteered to refurbish a car that'll go to a local veteran.

The mission is personal and honors the sacrifice his father-in-law made.

"I do these cars in my father-in-law's memory who was in Pearl Harbor and survived the bombings," Adams said, "and received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart."

Adams is no stranger to refurbishing cars for veterans.

In fact, he's been doing this for 20 years and this car marks the seventh he's worked on.

Staff Sgt. Lemmuel Thomas is now the proud new owner of the 2015 Hyundai Sonata that Adams brought back to life.

The Airborne Ranger fell into financially difficult times and lost his car.

His commute until today was eight hours round trip, every day by public transportation.

"I took the bus to the train," Thomas said. "The train all the way to New Brunswick and then catch another bus and walk another two miles to work."

The car, donated to the veteran by Caliber Collision, Geico and others, gives Thomas time back that he now plans on spending with his kids. He's currently helping his son pay for college, while they live in a hotel out of East Brunswick.

"My day just got a little more fuller," Thomas said. "Now, I can move around and I can just have some time to myself and my kids."

Both men hope their actions inspire others to give back to those in need.

"This is why you live the life you have now is because of them," Adams said. "I got to give back now. I'm not just going to get this. This going to make me do more."