Nor'easter moves out to sea after breaching dunes in Strathmere, New Jersey

Strathmere's beach is "essentially gone" following this weekend's nor'easter, according to an Upper Township, New Jersey, administrator.

A section of Neptune Road remained shut down Tuesday morning after the nor'easter breached Strathmere's northernmost dunes, which caused ocean water to flood the road and cover it in sand, debris and dune fencing.

While no one was injured and there was minimal damage to nearby homes, local leaders fear a future storm system could lead to major flooding.

CBS News Philadelphia

A township administrator said crews will continue to survey the damaged dunes, which stretch from Seaview Avenue to Williams Avenue.

Those living at or visiting the Jersey Shore on Sunday and Monday felt the impacts of the coastal storm system the hardest. The storm pounded the shore, causing coastal flooding that filled the streets with inches of water and brought heavy winds, which caused power outages.

Major erosion has also been reported in Ocean City around 5th Street near the boardwalk.

High tides on Sunday and Monday brought multiple rounds of coastal flooding to Jersey shore points. The mayor of Ocean City, Jay Gillian, said the town was fortunate that Monday's peak flood level of 6.95 feet fell well short of what was initially predicted – 7.2 to 7.6 feet.

The mayor urged residents to stay off the roads until the streets are clear out of an abundance of caution.