Parents charged with murdering 3-month-old daughter in Lakewood, New Jersey

The parents of a 3-month-old girl who died due to blunt force trauma to her head in Lakewood, New Jersey, have been charged with murder, Ocean County's prosecutor said Thursday.

Ruben Santiago and Caitlin Gibson were charged on Wednesday, May 7 with the murder of their 3-month-old daughter, prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced in a news release.

Lakewood Township police were called to a home on Pinehurst Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an infant having trouble breathing. Police found the baby unresponsive, and EMTs attempted to revive her, the prosecutor's office said. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died Tuesday.

The county medical examiner's office ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head, which caused fracturing and subdural hematoma, Billhimer said. The baby's death was ruled a homicide.

Santiago and Gibson were arrested Wednesday and are being held at Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.