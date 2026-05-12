Feds seize over 260 pounds of methamphetamine in New Jersey, 2 charged

Two men are facing charges after more than 260 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by law enforcement in New Jersey last month, the largest meth bust in state history.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey said Marcos Cesar Acosta, most recently of Chicago, and Carlos H. Cordero-Guiterrez, a Mexican citizen and national, were charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances after they were arrested on April 28.

Federal officials said Acosta, 47, traveled to New Jersey to supervise delivery of the meth in a truck driven by 53-year-old Cordero-Guiterrez. After the truck arrived in the state, law enforcement seized three storage boxes, one duffel bag and a garbage bag full of drugs from the vehicle.

According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy, the 260 pounds of meth had a value of $6 million.

"By preventing hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine from hitting the streets, this historic seizure has made New Jersey a safer place," U.S. Attorney Frazer said. "And it has also sent an unmistakable message to drug traffickers who plan to enter the Garden State: stay out. We will find you and you will answer for any attempt to bring poison into our communities. I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their tireless work in this case and for putting themselves at risk for the benefit of public safety every day."

The seizure was carried out in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security, FBI and IRS-Criminal Investigation Division.

Officials said conspiracy to distribute meth carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.