New Jersey communities remember fallen servicemembers ahead of Memorial Day

Communities across South Jersey paused to honor those who gave their lives in service to the United States over the Memorial Day weekend.

In Haddon Heights, American flags lined the streets, each one bearing the name of someone who has served in the U.S. armed forces. The display, organized by the local Rotary Club, is a fundraiser for a student scholarship.

"I saw all the flags out, and I thought it was a very nice display, honoring those who have sacrificed themselves for our country," said Julia Kantner, who was on a walk near the display.

Some of the flags surrounding the Haddon Heights Veterans Memorial at the end of Station Avenue hold special significance — organizers say they're reserved for fallen service members.

"We can just take these moments to appreciate the fact that we have all of this," said Andrew Bair, a resident of nearby Audubon, who joined Kantner for a walk. "And it's because of the sacrifice of these people who put their lives on the line."

A few miles away in Audubon Park, another flag display prompted reflection from passersby, including retired South Jersey resident Nick Ferrara.

"Not a lot of people, especially the younger generation, don't realize what the holiday's really about," Ferrara said.

Ferrara, who lives in Mount Ephraim, grew up during a time when the military draft was still in place. He said service and sacrifice were widely understood among his peers.

"Back in the day, men went to war, and they thought they were going to die," he said. "And when they came home, and they were alive, they were proud. But they went into war to fight and to protect this country."

In nearby Audubon, fresh flowers had been laid at the base of the borough's Medal of Honor Memorial, just outside the high school. The monument honors three recipients from Audubon — Samuel M. Sampler, Nelson V. Brittin and Edward C. Benfold — all of whom were killed in the line of duty.

Locals say the memorial is a reminder of how deeply sacrifice is woven into the fabric of their community.

"These men and women sign up, and they put their life on the line to protect our country," said Vincent Meloni, who grew up in Audubon and learned about the three recipients during his time in the school system. "The best we can do here is just honor that sacrifice and try to live as free as we can as Americans."