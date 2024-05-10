Watch CBS News
Cherry Hill community celebrates New Jersey WWII veteran turning 100 at luncheon

By Ryan Hughes, Alan Wheeler

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A World War II veteran from Cherry Hill is about to mark a major milestone.

On Friday, May Brill's family, friends and community members held a birthday celebration that was combined with Brill's annual luncheon to honor veterans.

One by one the names of veterans that died were read aloud as candles were lit in their honor.

"We do all these things to know that veterans are to be remembered and that you are not forgotten," Brill said.

In 2018, Brill made an endowment at the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill, and every year a luncheon called Norman and May Brill Remember the Veterans is held.

At 20 years old, Brill enlisted with the WAVES, a branch of the Naval Reserve for Women. CBS News Philadelphia highlighted her service in March for Women's History Month. The 99-year-old has dedicated most of her life to amplifying the voices of women in the military, and she still speaks to groups across the Delaware Valley to ensure women are recognized.

"Females have learned how to open their mouths to be heard, and now they are being recognized to a point where they are becoming heads of companies and heads of countries," Brill said.

"When I think of May, I think of service. I think of dedication, and I also think of inspiration," said David Fleisher, mayor of Cherry Hill.

Fleisher presented Brill with a key to the city of Cherry Hill. She was also honored with proclamations and resolutions from the state of New Jersey and Camden County. Commissioner and Gold Star Mother Melinda Kane said Brill's decades of service and dedication to honor veterans is to be admired and adored.

"So I thank May for doing that and just being an amazing role model and mentor for so many in the community," Kane said.

Brill will turn 100 on Monday, May 13.

