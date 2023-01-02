Watch CBS News
New Jersey man charged for manslaughter in deadly teen stabbing

By Taleisha Newbill

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey man was charged in connection to a deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced. 

Jonathan Flores-Chila, 20, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses and officials say he will be taken to Camden County Correctional Facility when he's released from the hospital. Flores-Chila allegedly fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy at around 2:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue. 

The teen was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The teenager's identity is unknown at this time. 

First published on January 1, 2023

